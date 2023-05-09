Lingfield hold inspection ahead of Derby Trial
Lingfield will hold a 10am inspection on Wednesday to determine if Saturday’s Derby Trial card will be given the go-ahead.
The going was changed to soft, heavy in places on the straight course and soft, good to soft in places on Tuesday morning following over 7mm or rain.
A further 18mm fell in a thunderstorm which saw racing briefly halted on Tuesday afternoon.
Lingfield’s clerk of the course George Hill said: “We were forecast between 5mm and 30mm today, but we had 18mm in 30-40 minutes during racing.
“We have an inspection planned for 10am which will involve the BHA course inspector in attendance.”
