Lingfield latest weather casualty
Monday afternoon’s National Hunt meeting at Lingfield has been abandoned due to frozen ground.
Despite rising temperatures, an inspection held at 7.30am found the track to be unfit for racing.
Over 20 millimetres of rain has fallen, along with melting snow, but there is still some frost in the ground.
With the course set to stage another jumps meeting on Wednesday, officials will be working hard to make the track raceable.
Lingfield Racecourse tweeted: “Following an inspection this morning, today’s racing (19 December) has been abandoned due to inconsistent ground that remains frozen in places, despite the encouraging temperatures there has been insufficient time for the ground to recover.”
There is better news in Ireland where, following an inspection, Naas on Tuesday has been declared fit to race with the going yielding, yielding to soft in places.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox