Listed victor Lionel has left Menuisier team

David Menuisier has revealed high-class three-year-old Lionel has left his Pulborough yard.

The son of Lope de Vega has had just four career starts, finishing second as a juvenile and signalling his talent when an unlucky third to Natural World in a Newbury maiden in April.

He avenged that defeat in style when landing a strong renewal of the Listed Cocked Hat at Goodwood, but found fast ground against him in the Irish Derby at the Curragh thereafter and was allowed to come home in his own time under Jamie Spencer.

Menuisier was keen to pay tribute to the colt, after owner-breeder Philippa Cooper decided to go in another direction.

He said: “Lionel has gone. It doesn’t bother me. It is one of those things, it is fine.

“It is a shame and I’m sure he will still have a big future, so I would not be too worried about him – he will be fine.

“She (Cooper) is entitled to go and find somebody better, we are all entitled to our opinions and I wish them luck.

“I know the horse – he is a cracker and will be better next year, as he was always going to be better with time. We played, we won, we played, we lost – and that’s the game, you know? We will find another one.”

Menuisier has suffered some wretched luck this term, with top Derby hope Sir Bob Parker suffering a fetlock injury which has seen him sidelined since finishing third in the Group Two Prix Greffulhe at Saint-Cloud in May.

According to the trainer, the Michael Watt-owned son of Siyouni is recovering well, however.

Menuisier added: “Sir Bob Parker has been operated on and I’m not sure we will have him back this year. It seems a little bit unlikely and I don’t want to rush him back, but he is doing well.”

There have been some bright spots, with fast-improving Caius Chorister brilliantly placed by the Frenchman to win five consecutive handicaps between 11 furlongs and a mile and a half.

“Caius Chorister is a very interesting filly and obviously she is kind of holding the fort at the moment,” said Menuisier. “She is an exciting filly and is going for the Melrose Handicap at York (August 20), so obviously we will want a little bit of luck.”

Owner-Breeder Philippa Cooper watches as Lionel is led into the Goodwood winner’s enclosure by groom Philippe Mercier (Simon Milham/PA)

The current dry spell is holding a few of the string back and Menuisier is praying that rain arrives soon, as he prepares Ottilien for a potential trip to Deauville on the same weekend.

The three-year-old Holy Roman Emperor filly has won two of her five starts and was last seen finishing fourth to impressive Sea Silk Road in the Listed Height Of Fashion at Goodwood in May.

“We have been a bit quiet because of the weather,” admitted Menuisier. “Ottilien wants soft ground, so she is ticking over.

“There may be a change in the weather in Deauville between the 16th and the 19th, so hopefully she might be out at the weekend of the 20th or the 21st, maybe for the (Group Two) Prix de Pomone. Otherwise it is all in the air.”