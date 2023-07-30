Live In The Dream pencilled in for Deauville return

Live In The Dream will return from his midseason break at Deauville next Sunday, with trainer Adam West excited to see if he can retain his consistency in the second half of the campaign.

The four-year-old was an improving sprinter last term but hit a purple patch earlier in the season when following back-to-back victories in handicap company with placed efforts in both the Palace House and Temple Stakes when upped to Group-race level.

Having been given a break following his fine effort behind Dramatised at Haydock in May, West is now fine-tuning the gelding for his French return which he hopes will set him up for further big race assignments later in the season.

“He will be back next Sunday. He goes to Deauville for the Listed Prix Du Cercle,” said West.

“He had a little break and has freshened up really well. We were lucky enough to work at Sandown on Thursday because of his Nunthorpe entry and he did the work nicely.

“He should come on for the run in France, wherever he ends up going after. There are still a few options in America as well as the Nunthorpe.”

He went on: “I think the break has done him really well. He came out of the Temple Stakes really well, but trying to divide a season in two halves is hard.

“I will look forward to running him in France, we’ve got a lot of owners heading over there. It is almost like a little holiday for everyone and if we can get a bit of luck, it will be even better.”

Live In The Dream was narrowly beaten in both of his forays into Group company this term and West is already planning ways to increase his stamina for next season to ensure he has a better chance of landing a telling blow in one of the season’s top sprinting contests.

He added: “We’ll probably look to start a little later next year and look to keep him going, rather than breaking in the middle.

“Next year will be about trying to sustain that little bit further and make him a little more amenable on the stiffer tracks because we keep getting collared late.

“If we can just put a little bit more stamina in him with another year’s strength under his belt, I think he would be right up there at these big tracks.”