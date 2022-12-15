Long Walk Hurdle moved to Kempton on Boxing Day

Kempton will be the beneficiary of Ascot’s abandonment this weekend with the Grade One Long Walk Hurdle rescheduled for their meeting on Boxing Day.

With the King George VI Chase, Christmas Hurdle and Kauto Star Novices’ Chase already on the card on December 26, racegoers who have been starved of action over the last two weekends will be in for a treat. All races will be sponsored by Ladbrokes with the Long Walk second on a seven-race card.

The Long Walk at Ascot on Saturday was due to feature another edition of Paisley Park versus Champ, before the weather intervened.

Champ came out on top in last year’s Long Walk, with Paisley Park turning the tables in the Cleeve at Cheltenham. The pair were third and fourth in the Stayers’ Hurdle, with Paisley Park just in front, while Nicky Henderson’ Champ came out on top in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury last month.

Henderson confirmed to Sky Sports Racing that Champ would be heading for the rearranged race.

“That would be very good news from Champ’s point of view and no doubt Paisley Park’s as well,” he said.

“The great thing is these two grand old warriors can go at it again and no doubt some others will join in. It was a great battle the other day and luckily it went our way.

“I’ve got to say if I had to ride out one in the yard, Champ would be near the top of the list. The two most sensible horses in the whole place, believe it or not, are Champ and Constitution Hill, but I’ve promised both owners that I won’t!”

Kempton clerk of the course Barney Clifford said: “We are delighted to be able to play our part in helping reschedule such an important contest, and it will add even more quality to two outstanding days of racing for the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival, we can’t wait.”

Simon Clare, PR director for Ladbrokes, said: “It’s a great shame that Ascot’s two-day meeting has been lost to the weather, but saving the Long Walk Hurdle was the order of the day, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to sponsor such a prestigious race and add it to what is already a stellar Grade One line-up on Ladbrokes King George Day on Boxing Day.”