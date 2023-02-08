Lot Of Joy books Cheltenham ticket with Fairyhouse success

Lot Of Joy appears to have booked her ticket to the Cheltenham Festival in opening her account over hurdles at Fairyhouse.

The five-year-old finished fourth in a Galway Premier Handicap on debut for Willie Mullins before placing in the Irish Cesarewitch when a length third to Waterville.

The daughter of Camelot has since finished second behind a pair of useful operators in both of her outings over timber, but made no mistake when sent off the 1-7 favourite for the Fairyhouse Schooling Races Mares Maiden Hurdle.

Having tracked the pace in the hands of Paul Townend, Lot Of Joy breezed to the front approaching two out before pulling an impressive 12 lengths clear of the runner-up to set up a tilt at the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park – a race for which she is as short as 8-1 with Paddy Power.

“She’s learning and bringing her back to two miles was probably the best thing to do. She’s learning to race like a National Hunt mare now rather than a Flat mare,” said Mullins.

“She’s settling better and jumping better. We’re very pleased with her progress.

“She’s in the mares’ novice at Cheltenham and I’d imagine that will be her next target. She’ll be easier to ride there as there is usually a very good pace in that. We’re looking forward to it.”

The victory was part of a treble on the day for Mullins who got on the board immediately when Instit (2-7 favourite) landed the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Beginners Chase in facile fashion.

The three-timer was secured when Viva Devito justified 4-5 favouritism in the Fairyhouse Easter Festival Maiden Hurdle.

Second to Paul Nolan’s Joyeux Machin over course and distance on his hurdles bow before finishing fifth at Leopardstown at Christmas, the six-year-old showed his quality when recording a decisive 21-length success.

“I’m not sure that he settled but he looks a powerful jumper,” said Mullins.

“He’s very forward going and I’d imagine I’ll plan a campaign at home and maybe end up at Fairyhouse at Easter.

“I’m hoping that going over fences could settle him and we’ll look forward to that, maybe next season.”