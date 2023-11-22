Love Envoi could take on Constitution Hill at Newcastle

Love Envoi could make her seasonal debut against Constitution Hill, as the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle is considered by connections.

Harry Fry’s mare is an eight-time winner who landed the 2022 Dawn Run at the Cheltenham Festival at the height of an unbeaten run that lasted until the final start of her novice season.

Last term she stepped into open company and held her own, winning a handicap and then a Listed event at Sandown before going down by a length and a half when beaten by Honeysuckle in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at the Festival this year.

Her final run was an uncharacteristic beaten effort in the Mares Champion Hurdle at Punchestown, but an injury later proved to be the cause of that disappointment – which was the first time she had been out of the top two in her life.

The issue has left her a little late in her preparation for this season but she is faring well at home and if Fry is content she will return to action at the highest level in a race that is also the likely destination of Nicky Henderson’s superstar.

“Harry’s very happy with her, the plan was always to look at the Fighting Fifth,” said Noel Fehily of owners Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates.

“She’s not guaranteed to go there, depending on how she’s training up to the time of the race, but if Harry’s happy with her she’ll go.

“If not she probably won’t start under after Christmas because there’s not a lot else for her. We will be looking at the Fighting Fifth closely until the last minute and we will see how she’s working.”

On the possibility of facing the unbeaten Constitution Hill, he added: “With the mares’ allowance she’d be the next best thing I suppose, it’d be a lovely place to go and start but she did have a hold up.

“She was late coming into training but if Harry feels she’s ready to go then she’ll go.”

Fehily’s syndicate could have another good hurdler ready to climb the ranks this season in Insurrection, trained by Paul Nicholls to an easy eight-and-a-half-length novice hurdle victory when seen for the first time this season at Exeter recently.

The Formby Novices’ Hurdle, previously known at the Tolworth, could possibly beckon at Aintree on Boxing Day.

“He’s a lovely horse, we were really happy with him at Exeter the other day,” Fehily said.

“He’ll go for another novice hurdle somewhere, I spoke to Paul the other day and he hadn’t made up his mind on where’ll we’ll go with him but we will be running in a novice hurdle in the next couple of weeks.”

Of heading for Aintree, Fehily said: “Quite possibly, whether Paul goes straight for a race like that or whether he goes at a lower level under a penalty, I’m not sure yet.

“He’s a lovely horse, a chaser in the making, we loved him when we bought him and I’m glad he’s living up to expectations.”