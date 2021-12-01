Lucky Southwell punter has Grand National dream

A lucky William Hill punter who won over a quarter of a million pounds from a £7 stake with four of his his seven selections winning at Southwell on Tuesday, could have local trainer Donald McCain celebrating too.

None of the 58-year-old father of two from Manchester’s selections contained the Cholmondeley-based handler’s horses.

However, the customer, who pocketed £281,246.23p from a series of 10p multiples in a bet comprising big-priced winners Schiaparannie (8-1), Tiquer (25-1), Irish Sovereign (66-1) and Alchemystique (150-1), could invest in a racehorse of his own, with McCain in his thoughts.

The lucky winner said: “I had no idea they would be such big odds! I scanned through the racecards, picked out a few fancies and placed some fun multiples for the day.

I’d like a nice jumps horse, maybe in training with Donald McCain as he’s quite local, and the next dream would be to win the Grand National!

“My wife and I are also hoping to go to New Zealand and spend some time touring the country, a trip we’ve always spoken about doing.”

McCain, who was at Haydock on Wednesday to see A Different Kind maintain his unbeaten record over hurdles under Brian Hughes, was naturally delighted for the William Hill punter.

If he has suggested he wants to buy a horse and have it with me, then I think that is a very good idea!

“It will be a pleasure to meet him – please give him my best wishes and point him in my direction!”

William Hill’s spokesman Rupert Adams added: “It’s remarkable that he’s not managed to pick just one or two big odds winners, but four, including a 150-1 shot and a 66-1 shot. He said he didn’t pay much attention to the prices when placing the bet, which is probably a good thing as he might have been put off!

“We’re delighted for him and the family. It sounds as though they’ll enjoy the money with a dream holiday to New Zealand, and maybe a racehorse of their own. Be lucky!”