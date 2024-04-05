Lure of National chance too good for Ellis to Pass up

Latenightpass could prove appropriately named if justifying Tom Ellis’ last-minute decision to join the professional training ranks in search of Randox Grand National victory.

A stalwart of the point-to-point scene, Ellis of course knows all about Latenightpass. Bred by his mother Pippa, the diminutive 11-year-old is part of the furniture at the handler’s Warwickshire base and with his wife Gina Andrews in the saddle, the trainer has shepherded a career that has yielded many special memories for the family.

Loaned to best friend Dan Skelton so his wife could fulfil her ambition of riding in the cross-country races at Cheltenham, success in that sphere – when downing Aintree rivals Minella Indo and Galvin in December – saw Grand National ambitions suddenly become more than just a dream.

The lure of a National runner in his own name proved too much to resist for the five-times national champion between the flags, with Ellis deciding to walk away from the pointing field that has long been his life to hastily ensure his name is listed against Latenightpass on the Aintree racecard.

He said: “It was definitely bittersweet to a point, going professional. Point-to-pointing has been a part of my life since the age of 16 really and has been very good to me.

“It’s taught me everything I know, I met my wife through it, we’ve built a good business through it and it has literally been everything to us. It’s what we’ve spent every weekend doing for the last 24 years, so it is sad to think I had my last runner at Brafield-On-The-Green the other weekend and it was the end of an era really.

“But however long I trained for, I doubt we will ever have another Grand National runner bred by my mother and ridden by my wife, so it made sense to try.

“We’ll give everything we can to this next chapter now and Gina is going to continue doing some of the pointers in her name and it would just be really nice if we could build on the success we’ve had in the point-to-point field and transfer that to the professional world.”

In a year lacking the traditional Aintree fairytale, a decorated point-to-point champion turning professional to saddle a horse owned by his mother and ridden by his wife is just the sort of story which captures the imagination on the day the nation goes to the races.

The Grand National can be very much a family affair and Ellis will not be the first husband to give his wife the leg-up in the race.

In recent years, Katie Walsh partnered Ross O’Sullivan’s Baie Des Iles to finish 12th in 2017 and Carrie Ford famously teamed up with her then husband Richard when fifth aboard Forest Gunner in 2005.

However, whereas Walsh’s best finishing position over the Grand National obstacles is third, like Ford, Andrews has tasted success over the big fences at Aintree and her husband is relishing the moment she tackles the famous spruce once again in the world’s most famous steeplechase.

“I’ll get some buzz out of it,” said Ellis. “I would love winning a maiden point-to-point with Gina on, so I will get some buzz watching a National with Gina in it definitely.

“I think anyone who has a connection to anyone in any race will get more of a buzz watching and we’re very privileged to be a part of the horse.

“Of course the nerves will build as the National gets closer, but in terms of Gina riding, I’m used to that.

“I watch it happen every weekend and I get more nervous if Gina is riding for other people than when she rides for us, because she knows our horses inside out and we would only run them if they have been well prepared or schooled well.

“If it’s someone I don’t know or a horse I don’t know, that’s more nerve-racking for me than watching her ride in a National I would say.”

I cannot have any expectations this time and I can't expect to win the National

Although this will be a first Grand National runner for Ellis, Andrews and Latenightpass, they are in fact seasoned regulars at Aintree competing over the National course.

In three appearances in the Aintree Foxhunters’, Latenightpass has finished no worse than fourth – when far from his best 12 months ago – and had previously finished second in 2021 before landing the spoils a year later.

Always among the favourites for that amateur riders’ contest, it is an annual feature for Ellis to be training Latenightpass with one day in April in mind, and this time around he is simply switching focus to a race over an extra circuit of the Merseyside venue.

“I don’t get nervous as I’m used to it and we’ve been to three Aintree Festivals with him now,” added Ellis

“Everyone says to me ‘are you nervous’ and it sounds really weird but I don’t think I’m feeling as much pressure with him this year as I have the previous two years to be honest.

“Two years ago we were going there on the back of being second the year before and there was an expectation, probably on our own part, to run well. You were going there thinking he had a good chance and he obviously did and won.

“Last year we went there as defending champion and to be honest, we had a horrible run up to the race. We never had him right all season for whatever reason that was and we went there thinking ‘I hope he runs all right’ because everything hadn’t gone positive on our own part. He ran all right luckily, but I still think he ran a stone below his best that day.”

“But I cannot have any expectations this time and I can’t expect to win the National.”

Ellis may not expect to take home the Grand National trophy, but the general 20-1 shot could inadvertently play a significant role in deciding the destination of the trainers’ championship.

Having helped Latenightpass navigate the opening two-thirds of the season, a share of the Grand National’s £1million prize-fund would have been a significant boost to Skelton in his battle with former boss Paul Nicholls.

Ellis is now faced with the prospect of fulfilling his own dreams while preventing one of his oldest friends from accomplishing one of his own long-held ambitions.

He said: “I suppose the worst thing that could happen is if Latenightpass runs well in the National and Dan just misses out in the trainers’ championship, that would just take the edge off it slightly for me.

“It’s very good of Dan to have done what he has this year and I owe him an awful lot for that. At the end of the day, he’s my best mate and I would love to see him get his first title on the board.

“We were at school together literally a mile away from where my yard is now and we spent a lot of time together as kids growing up. We used to come home from school at lunchtimes and ride out two point-to-pointers I had in training and school them over fences and then go back to school in the afternoon.

“We grew up watching racing together and it’s great to have him as a mate to call on, definitely.”

Skelton will be back in his role of supportive best pal when Ellis – having won the race against time to ensure he is officially recognised as the gelding’s trainer – heads to the pre-parade to saddle up on April 13.

And with trainer modules and required paperwork now taken care of, the latest member of the training ranks can now look forward to Latenightpass’ shot at Aintree immortality with excitement.

“He’s in very good form and I couldn’t be happier with him at the moment. We’re nearly there really and so far we’ve had a nice run with him,” said Ellis.

“I got my modules done and then everything was quite tight time-wise as he needed to be in training with me 16 days before the National, which he has been. The British Horseracing Authority has been very helpful and worked with us well on that. I’ve got everything done and ticked all the right boxes hopefully.

“I hope he runs well and I think with a clear round and a bit of luck, he will be there or thereabouts turning in.

“After that it will be whether he is good enough really, so I’m just really enjoying the build up with him this time and I’m not feeling any nerves or pressure with him, as daft as it sounds. That might change nearer the day I imagine.

“Let’s hope we can do it for England because we don’t have many chances do we! It looks like complete Irish domination once again, but we’ll see and we’ll be giving it our best shot anyway.”