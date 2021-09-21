Lyons predicting bright future for Straight Answer

Ger Lyons is optimistic about Straight Answer’s future prospects after the Kodiac colt’s domination of the Listed Ballyhane Blenheim Stakes.

Straight Answer a winning Juddmonte debutant at the Curragh last month, stuck to the same six-furlong trip at Fairyhouse and led throughout to win by almost six lengths on Monday.

His trainer has indicated the likelihood is that he will wait until next year for a third career start – with Classic or top-level sprinting aspirations evident on the basis of an unblemished juvenile record to date.

“Straight Answer is as fine a Kodiac as I have ever seen,” said Lyons, who already senses a move up in trip may eventually be in order.

“Of all the nice ones (two-year-olds in the County Meath yard), Dr Zempf and Beauty Inspire, I wouldn’t have had any of them as rip-roaring six-furlong horses.

“But you start them short, and they are doing their job, and I was very impressed with him – he bounced off the top of the ground, and I loved his attitude.

“He’s a horse to think warmly of over the winter. I thought he was going to be a seven-furlong/mile horse.”

Either way, Straight Answer is a name which can be expected to figure prominently in many of the bookmakers’ 2022 ante-post lists.

“The big races close early, so he’ll be in them,” added Lyons.

The minute he won his maiden we said we'd go to the Blenheim - and he delivered in spades

“Whether he’s finished for the year hasn’t been discussed yet – but I’d say that could be it, unless we think of something else.

“He’s a different model to Dr Zempf, who is slight, while this lad is robust.

“That could have caused a problem on good ground (at Fairyhouse), but he loved it. What an addition to the team he is.

“The minute he won his maiden we said we’d go to the Blenheim – and he delivered in spades.”