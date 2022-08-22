Marshman handed Middle Park assignment

Newmarket’s Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes is next on the agenda for Marshman following his fine effort in defeat in the Gimcrack Stakes at York.

The Karl Burke-trained son of Harry Angel was one of the talking horses heading into the race, turning out on the Knavesmire quickly having excelled at Thirsk only seven days previously.

Sent off the 9-4 favourite for the six-furlong Group Two contest, he more than lived up to his lofty reputation, quickening clear of stablemate and eventual third Cold Case, before eventually being passed in the closing stages by the impressive winner Noble Style, who kept his own unbeaten record intact.

Marshman could now get the opportunity to turn the tables on his Knavesmire conqueror when lining up on the Rowley Mile on September 24 and Nick Bradley, managing director of Nick Bradley Racing, remains confident that the colt’s syndicate of owners have a top prospect on their hand.

He said: “When Cliff (Lee) asked him to go I thought that was a race-winning move. I’ve not looked at the sectionals yet, but William Buick’s horse was very good going into the race and we’ve probably bumped into a smart horse.

“I was very happy with the performance, it just wasn’t quite the result we wanted.

The plan now is to go straight to the Middle Park.

I don't know what else will go there, that will sort itself out over the next couple of weeks. But we definitely go there and we go with a massive chance."

Bradley also reported that Oscula will now take a break following her third in the Prix Daphnis at Deauville on Saturday.

The resolute daughter of Galileo Gold has run nine times since returning at Epsom in June, winning two Group Three prizes and a Listed race, as well as only once finishing outside of the first three.

Oscula (white), here winning at Goodwood, has won three times already this season (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

She will now be freshened up with the Prix de la Foret her main target for the backend of the season.

“She made the running at Deauville which wasn’t really the plan,” Bradley continued. “We thought we would be able to get a lead from Texas and that didn’t happen which wasn’t ideal.

“Ideally she would have been able to get a bit of cover and come with a late run, but she ran her heart out to the line.

“She’ll have a tiny break now and we’ll start working back from the Prix de la Foret. She’ll get an entry in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein, but the Foret is plan A.”