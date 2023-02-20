Martin hoping for Newcastle rain ahead of Amigos Eider option

Nicky Martin has an eye on the Eider Chase at Newcastle for her Welsh Grand National winner The Two Amigos.

The gelding prevailed by a length and a quarter in the Chepstow staying event, relishing the soft conditions to defeat Joe Tizzard’s The Big Breakaway on December 27.

His next outing was due to be the Grand National Trial at Haydock on Saturday, but dry weather produced good to soft ground that Martin decided would have been too quick for her 11-year-old.

Newcastle are currently describing their turf as good to soft, soft in places, more suitable conditions for The Two Amigos and ground that leaves him likely to take up his entry in the race.

“He’s been confirmed for the Eider on Saturday because the ground has gone good, good to soft. Hopefully they’ll get a bit more rain and then we can go there,” Martin said.

“I didn’t know if I’d make a mistake (in not running at Haydock), but I was talking to Charlie Longsdon and he said it was genuinely good to soft, so I don’t think it would have been quite soft enough for him to be honest.

“He is just very ground dependent, pretty much all of my horses like soft ground. We’ve had a lot of rain and we’re heavy here at the farm, but I think we’re the only people who’ve had any!

“The Eider should suit him, it’s four miles and he’s done that before. He’s never been to Newcastle before and nor have I, actually, so hopefully we’ll have a good day and it’ll all go well.”

Other entries for the race include Christian Williams’ Kitty’s Light, the Ann Hamilton-trained Bavington Bob, Nicky Richards’ Houston Texas and and Eva’s Oskar from Tim Vaughan’s yard.

The Galloping Bear is entered for Ben Clarke and Evan Williams is represented by Dans Le Vent, whereas Oliver Signy has French Paradoxe on the list and Phil Kirby has put forward the versatile hurdler-chaser Bushypark.