McGuinness looking to 2022 campaign with A Case Of You

Ado McGuinness is excited to see what A Case Of You can achieve next season after deciding to give his stable star a well-earned break.

Narrowly beaten in the Flying Five at the Curragh in September, the son of Hot Streak proved that effort was no fluke by providing his trainer with a first Group One success in the Prix de l’Abbaye.

A Case Of You then journeyed to California, where he was far from disgraced in finishing fifth behind American speedster Golden Pal in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar.

Connections had been considering another foreign mission in Hong Kong, but the three-year-old will not run again in 2021.

McGuinness said: “He’s all good and I was delighted with his run at the Breeders’ Cup.

“He finished very strongly and I think he’ll have learnt a lot from running at Del Mar, definitely.

“We were going to go to Hong Kong, but it would be his third run out of the country in three months and with the travelling and everything, we’ve decided to put him away and mind him.

“We want him for next season and there’s a lot to look forward to.”

A Case Of You could be on his travels again in the early part of 2022, with an appearance at Meydan a distinct possibility.

Ado McGuinness has enjoyed a memorable autumn with A Case Of You (PA) (PA Archive)

“We could look at Dubai before bringing him back for races like the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot,” McGuinness added.

“We’ll definitely look at the Flying Five at the backend, hopefully the Abbaye again and then if he’s safe and sound, the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland – I wouldn’t be afraid to go back with him.

“There isn’t a great programme for sprinters in Ireland. The Flying Five is the only Group One race and you’d carry penalties in all the other races.

“I’m not saying he wouldn’t be good enough to win those with a penalty, but it will be Group Ones we’ll chase with him.

“When you have a horse as good as him and we’re able to showcase him around the world, that’s what we’ll do.”