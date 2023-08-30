30 August 2023

Middle Earth will be supplemented for the St Leger

By NewsChain Sport
30 August 2023

John and Thady Gosden’s Melrose Stakes winner Middle Earth will be a supplementary entry for the final British Classic of the season, the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster.

The Qatar Racing-owned Roaring Lion colt took the staying handicap in impressive style at York on the final day of the Ebor meeting.

He was also a winner on his previous outing when taking a mile-and-a-half novice event at Newmarket and was second on his two prior runs over lesser trips.

Ahead of the York win he was not a part of the Leger entry list, but the Knavesmire performance has inspired connections to pay the £50,000 needed to secure him a place in the field for the world’s oldest Classic.

The Gosden yard could therefore be well-stocked for the Classic, with Juddmonte’s Arrest, Queen’s Vase winner Gregory and Lion’s Pride – who beat Middle Earth at Kempton – all holding entries at present.

Thady Gosden said of Middle Earth: “He’s progressed well throughout the year, he’s always looked like a nice staying colt in the making.

“Of course he won the Melrose, which is an impressive handicap, in good style.

“He’s got plenty of size and scope, he’s a horse that’s taken time to mature, as many three-year-olds do.

“It’s a fortunate position to be in, to have a few horse who could take up starting positions in the St Leger.”

