Middle Park assignment for Ripon winner Task Force
Ralph Beckett’s promising Task Force has the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes in his sights after a flawless start to his career.
The Frankel two-year-old is unbeaten in two outings, taking a Salisbury maiden that has since produced three further winners before moving up in grade for the Listed Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes.
In the latter Task Force – who runs in the colours of the Middle Park sponsor – was the winner once again, prevailing by a length and a quarter from stablemate Matters Most with George Scott’s Seven Questions a neck behind that horse in third.
Seven Questions subsequently went down by just a head to the another Beckett runner, Starlust, in the Group Three Sirenia Stakes at Kempton, leaving the form from both of Task Force’s runs looking increasingly solid.
The Group One Middle Park at Newmarket on September 30 is now on the agenda for the well-bred bay, whose dam is the Cheveley Park Stakes and 1000 Guineas winner Special Duty.
“He’s run two great races and the form has worked out well with the race at Kempton,” said Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon.
“He’s in good form, the owners have indicated that they’d like to go to the Middle Park with him at Newmarket.
“Ralph is of the same mind, so that’s where we’re headed with him at the minute.”
