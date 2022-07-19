Mohammed sights set on Sweet Solera spin for Alseyoob

Ismail Mohammed is eyeing up a return to Newmarket’s July Course for his talented debut winner Alseyoob, with the filly set to be pitched in at Group Three level for her second start.

The daughter of Lope De Vega cost 125,000 guineas as a yearling last October and hinted that she could be worth every penny with a taking display in a maiden during Newmarket’s July Festival.

She produced an ultra-professional performance to make all in the hands of Sean Levey and her handler is now preparing the youngster to run over the same track and trip in the Group Three Sweet Solera Stakes on August 6.

“She has come out of the race well and is cantering away,” said Mohammed.

“She is doing well and our plan is to go back to Newmarket on August 6 for the Group Three Sweet Solera Stakes over seven furlongs.

“Actually she was very well after the race, we were happy both before and after the race. She has recovered well and is a lovely filly, she is not one to keep waiting as she’s well and ready all the time.”

The Newmarket-based handler also provided an update on Zain Claudette, who was a three-time winner at two, but is yet to make her mark in two appearances this season.

Zain Claudette, here winning the Lowther Stakes at York, is going to be given plenty of time to return to her best by her trainer (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

She was ninth on her reappearance in the Commonwealth Cup and last year’s Lowther Stakes winner was also down the field when returning to York for the Summer Stakes earlier this month, a run that has convinced Mohammed to hit the brakes with the daughter of No Nay Never.

“We are going to slow down with her,” he continued.

“I think we gave her too hard a race for her first run and after that we dropped down to a Group Three. But I think we need to slow down and wait until she is very, very well.

“We have given her a week or so of slow work (after York) and she is doing great and now I feel much better than I did after the race.

“We checked everything after the race because she is quality, we don’t want to run her for show, only if she is right.”