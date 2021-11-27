27 November 2021

Mr Glass digs deep to secure Newcastle prize

By NewsChain Sport
27 November 2021

Mr Glass secured his fourth victory in succession with a determined front-running performance in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk ‘The French Furze’ Novices’ Hurdle at Newcastle

A dual bumper winner last season and impressive on his hurdling debut at Chepstow last month, the Paul Nicholls-trained gelding was the 5-6 favourite for his latest assignment at Gosforth Park.

Sent straight to the lead by Sean Bowen, the archetypal chaser in the making was not always foot-perfect and he briefly looked in danger when challenged early in the home straight.

The well-backed Marble Sands and point-to-point winner Loughderg Rocco both loomed up looking serious threats – but to his credit, Mr Glass dug deep in the driving snow to see off the latter by a length.

Speaking from Newbury, Nicholls’ assistant Harry Derham said: “Mr Glass is a smashing horse – he’s next season’s chaser.

“I don’t think he will have a busy year. He is learning loads and as you can see, he is very green.

“I suspect he will run somewhere after Christmas in a nice, staying novice hurdle.”

Too Friendly made it two from two over obstacles with a clear-cut success in the Paul Ferguson’s Jumpers To Follow Introductory Juvenile Hurdle.

A useful performer on the Flat for George Scott, the gelded son of Camelot made a successful switch to the jumping sphere on his first start for Dan Skelton at Stratford last month.

Too Friendly (right) on his way to victory (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Well fancied to follow up as the 5-4 favourite, Too Friendly moved smoothly into contention under Bridget Andrews before pulling almost five lengths clear of market rival Twilight Twist on the run-in.

“He was really good,” Skelton said from Newbury.

“The runner-up made a mistake at the last which gifted it to us, but I think we may have had it covered at the time.

“It is good form and I think he’s a progressive horse.”

Scene Not Herd justified 15-8 favouritism in the Eileen Peacock Memorial Handicap Chase for trainer Charlie Longsdon and jockey Jonathan Burke.

Impressive on his return from 11 months off the track at Hereford a few weeks ago, the six-year-old made light of his welter burden of 11st 11lb – passing the post with six and a half lengths in hand over Luckofthedraw.

Longsdon said: “He was really electric at Hereford and I was slightly worried that 35 millimetres of rain (at Newcastle) might be too much for him.

“I had my reservations, but he’s a horse going the right way.

“We can step him up slightly now into better company.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Two killed during Storm Arwen as 100mph gusts cause major disruption across UK

news

Covid variant causing ‘huge international concern’ in South Africa has reached Belgium

world news

12-year-old died after being stabbed following argument at Liverpool Christmas lights switch-on

news