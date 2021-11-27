Mr Glass digs deep to secure Newcastle prize

Mr Glass secured his fourth victory in succession with a determined front-running performance in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk ‘The French Furze’ Novices’ Hurdle at Newcastle

A dual bumper winner last season and impressive on his hurdling debut at Chepstow last month, the Paul Nicholls-trained gelding was the 5-6 favourite for his latest assignment at Gosforth Park.

Sent straight to the lead by Sean Bowen, the archetypal chaser in the making was not always foot-perfect and he briefly looked in danger when challenged early in the home straight.

The well-backed Marble Sands and point-to-point winner Loughderg Rocco both loomed up looking serious threats – but to his credit, Mr Glass dug deep in the driving snow to see off the latter by a length.

Speaking from Newbury, Nicholls’ assistant Harry Derham said: “Mr Glass is a smashing horse – he’s next season’s chaser.

“I don’t think he will have a busy year. He is learning loads and as you can see, he is very green.

“I suspect he will run somewhere after Christmas in a nice, staying novice hurdle.”

Too Friendly made it two from two over obstacles with a clear-cut success in the Paul Ferguson’s Jumpers To Follow Introductory Juvenile Hurdle.

A useful performer on the Flat for George Scott, the gelded son of Camelot made a successful switch to the jumping sphere on his first start for Dan Skelton at Stratford last month.

Too Friendly (right) on his way to victory (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Well fancied to follow up as the 5-4 favourite, Too Friendly moved smoothly into contention under Bridget Andrews before pulling almost five lengths clear of market rival Twilight Twist on the run-in.

“He was really good,” Skelton said from Newbury.

“The runner-up made a mistake at the last which gifted it to us, but I think we may have had it covered at the time.

“It is good form and I think he’s a progressive horse.”

Scene Not Herd justified 15-8 favouritism in the Eileen Peacock Memorial Handicap Chase for trainer Charlie Longsdon and jockey Jonathan Burke.

Impressive on his return from 11 months off the track at Hereford a few weeks ago, the six-year-old made light of his welter burden of 11st 11lb – passing the post with six and a half lengths in hand over Luckofthedraw.

Longsdon said: “He was really electric at Hereford and I was slightly worried that 35 millimetres of rain (at Newcastle) might be too much for him.

“I had my reservations, but he’s a horse going the right way.

“We can step him up slightly now into better company.”