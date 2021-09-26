Mr McCann puts Reds on course for 2022 Derby day

Mr McCann earned his famous footballing connections a potential day at the 2022 Derby with victory in the Cazoo Derby “Wild Card” EBF Conditions Stakes at Epsom

Trained by Tom Dascombe, the Kodiac colt has run a string of fine races in good company this season, not least when beaten less than three lengths by Native Trail in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket’s July Meeting.

Having started his campaign at five furlongs and never before gone beyond seven, this represented a different test altogether for a horse named after Liverpool’s press officer, Matt McCann, and owned by a group of current and former Liverpool players which includes James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Adam Lallana and England star Jordan Henderson.

His cause was helped when odds-on favourite Goldspur, who had been so impressive on his debut at Sandown, became upset in the stalls and was withdrawn. But Richard Kingscote rode a masterful race from the front on the 4-1 chance and pulled nicely clear of Austrian Theory to win by five and a half lengths, seeing out the extended mile with aplomb.

The success gives Mr McCann and his owners automatic entry to the premier Classic, although does not guarantee a run. He was given a 66-1 quote by Paddy Power.

The winning jockey told Racing TV: “He knows the drill and is very professional. Tom was confident the mile would help him, so we jumped out, got in a rhythm – and away we went.

“I thought early on maybe he was just moving a bit too well for the slower ground, but to be fair he handled the track very well and he skipped away up the straight.

“He’s progressed well – he’s danced a few dances and has had a solid year. Tom has done a great job, and it’s nice for him to pick this up – I think the extra trip is opening more doors for him. He’s a likeable horse.”

After winning with his only ride of the day, Kingscote could switch his attention to battling fuel queues before riding at Newcastle on Monday.

He added: “I’m having a reasonably quiet week this week – I’m going up to Newcastle on Monday. Hopefully I can get some diesel and get a few winners on the board!”