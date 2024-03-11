Mullins confident Temps holds strong Arkle claims

Danny Mullins is relishing the prospect of being reunited with Il Etait Temps in the My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy at Cheltenham.

Together the pair have struck Grade One gold at each of the last two Dublin Racing Festivals, most recently digging deep to land the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown last month.

With stable jockey Paul Townend siding with Gaelic Warrior, who beat Il Etait Temps comprehensively at Limerick over the Christmas period, Danny Mullins keeps the ride on the grey and is optimistic he will put up another good show as he looks to complete the same double achieved by El Fabiolo 12 months ago.

“I was expecting that Paul might have wanted to ride him, given that he was favourite all week, but I suppose Gaelic Warrior has been very good at times and has had his own mind at other times,” he said.

“I’m delighted to be on my fella, I think any one of four can win the race and I’m definitely one of the four.

“He ran to a solid Grade One level over hurdles but he seems to have been a deserving Grade One winner over fences this season, whereas he was maybe fortunate to win one over hurdles.

“For a small horse, he shows serious scope and it’ll be tested to the limit going into the Arkle.”

Il Etait Temps carries the colours of the Hollywood Syndicate and Barnane Stud, with the latter owned by the family of former England cricketer Craig Kieswetter, who said: “He’s not the most elegant, but he certainly has a lot of fight and courage and character for a small horse.

“His style of racing and jumping is probably not the most attractive but he’s got the job done for us twice now in Grade Ones and has placed form in some big races since he came into the yard for Willie. They obviously think very highly of him at Closutton.”

Gaelic Warrior, who has been second at the Cheltenham Festival for the past two years, failed to fire at the Dublin Racing Festival, unseating Townend at the final fence when well beaten by stablemate Fact To File.

Mullins has a third string to his bow in the form of Hunters Yarn, while Irish Arkle runner-up Found A Fifty (Gordon Elliott), 2021 Triumph Hurdle hero Quilixios (Henry de Bromhead) and My Mate Mozzie (Gavin Cromwell) add further strength in depth to the Irish contingent.

One of the chief hopes for the home team is JPR One, who looked the likely winner of the Arkle Trial at Cheltenham in November before tipping up at the final fence, since when he has finished third in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown before landing a Grade Two at Lingfield.

Joe Tizzard said: “He was unlucky early doors at Cheltenham and he’s only put in the one bad run at Sandown on heavy ground in the Henry VIII. Other than that, he’s been very good.

I watched the Dublin Racing Festival and it looks a wide-open race

“I think he will need to improve again, but he is where I want him at home and if we have a clear round, I think he won’t be too far away. I hold the horse in high regard and a bit of drying ground wouldn’t do him any harm either.

“It’s unfortunate Marine Nationale won’t be there, but I watched the Dublin Racing Festival and it looks a wide-open race.”

Gary Moore’s Authorised Speed and the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained pair of Master Chewy and Matata complete the field.

“They both have good form this season, so hopefully they will run well,” said Twiston-Davies.

“I think they have quite a good chance and I think they are as good as any of the British. Matata has that nice course form from New Year’s Day, it was a good run.”