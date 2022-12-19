Mullins pleased with progress of ‘improving’ Saylavee

Saylavee found another gear in the closing stages to return to winning ways in the Free Entry On NYE Mares Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

The winner of two bumpers and a maiden hurdle, Saylavee was pitched in at the deep end last time out in Grade Three company at Down Royal.

While she could only finish fifth of 10 there she was far from disgraced and down a little in grade to Listed level she was sent off the 5-2 second-favourite.

Gordon Elliott’s Harmony Maker was the odds-on market leader and led them into the straight, but first Bella Scintilla and then Saylavee under Paul Townend swept by with the winner coming home two and a half lengths clear of Bella Scintilla.

“She disappointed in the north but has shown nice improvement and it’s nice to get some black type for her,” said Mullins.

“Paul was very good on her and he ploughed his own furrow. He said she was a little dead going down to the start and in the early part of the race and he felt that she didn’t like being with horses.

“He pulled her wide and she came alive. Some horses don’t like muck coming back in their face and she may be one like that. He kept her wide and it seemed to work.

“We’ll give her another spin or two and she’s improving all the time.”

He added: “We got her from Aidan Fitzgerald. He said she was a good strong filly and he was right.”

Jack Kennedy was allowed to dictate matters on Itswhatunitesus and the 5-4 chance gained a second victory over timber in the Jim Ryan Racecourse Services Rated Novice Hurdle.

Elliott’s charge was not favourite due to plenty of support for Stuart Crawford’s Carnfunnock – but a few slow leaps from Daryl Jacob’s mount meant he could never quite get on terms with the leader who came home four lengths clear, despite conceding 9lb to the second.

“It was a good performance and I thought Jack gave him a great ride. He got to steady it in front and dictated it well. He said the further he went the better he jumped,” said Elliott.

“He’s in all the Graded races, but I’d imagine we’ll keep it small if we can.

“Before the race I didn’t think he’d be staying at two miles, but I’m not sure now. I’d say he’ll get two and a half.”

Liz Doyle’s Old Soul was a 22-1 winner of The Old House, Kill Handicap Hurdle.

Doyle said: “He was clinically abnormal here the last day – that’s why he was 22-1. He probably should have been about 7-1 and was entitled to win that if you scratched out his last run.”

The closing Irish Stallion Farms EBF Auction (Pro/Am) Flat Race was won by Henry de Bromhead’s Slade Steel (7-2) who was given a confident ride by John Gleeson.

Robbie Power, representing De Bromhead, said: “He won a point-to-point last year and we really liked him since he came. He does everything nice and has plenty of pace.

“We’ll have to talk to Robcour (owners) and see if they want to go for the Cheltenham bumper with him. There is also the bumper here at the Festival so there are lots of options.

“John said he was very green and ran in snatches in places. He said he’ll improve a lot from it. He’s a nice horse to look forward to.”