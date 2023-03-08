Murphy favouring three-mile test at Aintree for Brewin’upastorm

Brewin’upastorm could be upped to three miles at Aintree following his win in the National Spirit Hurdle.

Olly Murphy’s stable stalwart had struggled to hit the frame since finishing a head second in the Fontwell Grade Two in 2022, but primed to perfection by the Warren Chase handler following wind surgery, the 10-year-old rolled back the years in style to continue his love affair with the Sussex track and prove his engine remains fully intact.

Although only a length and a half ahead of Sceau Royal on that occasion, Murphy is confident Brewin’upastorm would have scooted clear of his rivals if not for making a momentum-stopping error at the last and is now keen to test his charge’s staying ability in the Jrl Group Liverpool Hurdle on Grand National Day (April 15), rather than take a third crack at the shorter Aintree Hurdle on the opening day of the three-day meeting.

“He’s come out of his run at Fontwell really well and we’re quite keen to step him up in trip and have a look at the three-mile Grade One at Aintree rather than the Aintree Hurdle,” said Murphy.

“He will have an entry in both, but I just think we’re all keen to try something a little bit different.

“His last few years there have not gone as well as we would have liked and we’re going to train him a little bit different for the race. It’s a week later than it usually is, so we’re just going to try do things a little different. I have actually let him down a bit since Fontwell and we will now look forward to building him back up again after Cheltenham for that race.

“It’s his last realistic chance of having a go at a Grade One I would imagine, but he obviously showed at Fontwell he is as good as ever and retains an awful lot of ability.

“Like I stress every time I run him, when he is good he is very good and if he hadn’t walked through the last, he would have a National Spirit on the bridle – he came inside the wings of the last on the bridle which takes a bit of doing.

“I just think if I can get him to Aintree in the best form I can and he turns up as he can on his best days, then he goes there with a chance and maybe the step up to three miles will bring out a bit of improvement again.”