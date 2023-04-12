National dream very much alive for The Ramblers

Most 21-year-olds attending the Randox Grand National on Saturday will be putting on their finery and preparing for a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon at Aintree, but things will be slightly different for Cameron Sword.

That is because Sword, a student, is one of seven owners who form part of The Ramblers syndicate, who own the favourite for the big race in Corach Rambler.

Trained by Lucinda Russell, the nine-year-old became just the fourth horse to win the Ultima at Cheltenham for a second time and heads to Merseyside 10lb ‘well in’.

Not surprisingly for someone with youth on his side, Corach Rambler is Sword’s first taste of ownership and he is struggling to comprehend how fortunate he is.

“I got into horseracing through Covid, watching the Cheltenham Festival and Grand National and decided to have a bit of interest,” said Sword.

“I came up to Lucinda’s and Corach Rambler was the only horse for sale at the time. That’s a bit of luck and a bit of fate.

“I joined the syndicate. The horse was bought for £17,000 at the sales and the rest is history – two Cheltenham wins.

“It is my first horse. Mum has been roped in, she’s got a horse now so I can’t see it being the last, that’s for sure.

“There’s four of us in Scotland, one in Ireland, one in London and one in Australia. The age range goes from me to boys in their late 50s and early 60s, so it’s a nice mix.

“None of us knew each other before Corach but as we started to go to races, we started to become friends. We all know each other well now and we’ve shared some really special moments together, which I think build that bond more.”

Sword admits he has allowed his mind to wander to think what could happen, but he is well aware the National is a race like no other.

“It is a dream and if it happened it would be the best day of all our lives, but it is a 40-runner race and there is a lot that needs to go your way,” he said.

“He is a horse that sits at the back of the field so he needs a clear run through.

“If there is a horse that falls and trips him up, that’s the dream over but if we get the luck we need, then hopefully (he can win).

“I will scroll social media and he is starting to get the recognition he deserves. He went under the radar at the Ultima, even though he won it the year before. He is starting to get a bit of respect in the industry, people know his name.

“Lucinda and Scu (Peter Scudamore) have played a blinder. They’ve got the horse 10lb ‘well in’ for the Grand National, back-to-back winners at Cheltenham, it is unbelievable.”

Sword was also full of praise for the man who – injury permitting – will be in the saddle.

“A big shout-out goes to Derek Fox, too, he is a jockey that doesn’t get spoken about enough,” he said.

“He’s a fantastic jockey and he gives the horse a brilliant ride every time.”

Thirty-year-old accountant Thomas Kendall is another of The Ramblers and he is involved in other horses within the yard.

“I have had horses with Lucinda for a good few years now,” he said.

“This one suddenly popped up out of the blue and it is a dream come true to have a horse like this. You don’t expect it.

“This is a level of success which is beyond my wildest dreams and we are sitting here before the Grand National thinking could it actually happen?

“He has earned his place there and we are all looking forward to it now.

“We are going down on the Friday night. There is a big group of us, a lot of my pals who either have never been to the races before, or are seasoned racegoers all going to be there on Saturday.

“We are planning our purple and yellow suits and dresses and all that kind of stuff, so hopefully he will be able to see we are there cheering him on and he will be able to do us proud.

“I don’t like to get carried away with it all, but you look at it standing back and you have to say he has a really good chance.

“He’s 10lb ‘well in’ and I know I wouldn’t want to be running with an extra 10lb on me. I definitely think that is a plus point.

“Clearly he has never been over the fences before and he has never ran that far before, but I think it all points to him having a good chance.”

I don't know if the good Lord has a bet or not but hope he backs Corach Rambler.

Scudamore, Russell’s partner and assistant, rides Corach Rambler every morning, and he does confess to feeling the team may be pushing their luck given they won the National with One For Arthur in 2017.

“When I was at Cheltenham and I walked up to the stand, I thought ‘he can’t do it twice’, the luck of doing it twice was beyond real, so I feel a little bit the same about this,” said Scudamore.

“I don’t know. He is a worthy favourite. He has all the attributes to win the Grand National, the rest is what’s sport’s about.”