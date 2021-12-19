Newbury next for Onemorefortheroad
Onemorefortheroad is to be aimed at the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury in February following his fine effort at Ascot on Saturday.
Trainer Neil King feels the six-year-old showed he would be suited by that ultra-competitive handicap when second in the Betfair Exchange Trophy.
Onemorefortheroad had won his last three starts in the style of a progressive sort and lost little in defeat to Tritonic.
King said: “It was a great run. I was really pleased with him. There were no hard luck stories. He was beaten by a better horse on the day, trained by my great mate and neighbour (Alan King).
“He was grand this morning. We’d love to go to the Betfair Hurdle with him. I think that would be ideal for the horse.
“He did everything right. I was pleased how his jumping and everything held up at speed. He was all good this morning.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox