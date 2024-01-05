Nicholls poised for more Wincanton gains

It was an eventful start to the weekend for champion trainer Paul Nicholls but he is targeting more glory at his local track Wincanton on Saturday.

Nicholls’ Ditcheat yard was caught in a flash flood on Thursday evening, forcing staff to evacuate half a dozen horses from their stables.

However, as soon as the water levels rose they dissipated again, allowing Nicholls to resume his well-oiled routine.

So it will be business as usual for Nicholls, whose first runner Paddy De Pole in the Virgin Bet Novices’ Hurdle might be his least favoured of the four

“He won an Irish point-to-point in February at the sixth attempt and ran all right on his debut for us when keeping on to finish a distant third at Chepstow late last month. He will be suited by stepping up in trip here, but this looks quite a competitive race and he probably needs more experience before going handicapping,” said Nicholls.

Old favourite Magic Saint carries top-weight in the Virgin Bet Extra Places Handicap Chase and might just need the run.

“While he runs well fresh and handles soft ground he’s had a load of problems, is not easy to train and always improves for a run,” Nicholls told Betfair.

“He might be suited by starting at two miles. But I can’t be confident even though he has dropped a long way to a mark of 125 from a career-high rating of 159.

In the feature Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Handicap Chase Huelgoat is another top-weight for the yard

“He loves Wincanton, will not mind the ground and Freddie (Gingell) won on him at this track in November so he should have a nice chance,” said Nicholls.

“I think you can put a line through his last run at Sandown where he didn’t stay the three miles. Harry Cobden blamed himself for being too positive on Huelgoat that day.”

Individualiste is another with strong claims in the Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Handicap Hurdle.

“He is turning out again quickly after hacking up at Taunton a week ago. It wasn’t the greatest race but he is only 4lb higher now and relishes heavy ground so must have a solid chance of following up with Freddie claiming 5lb.”