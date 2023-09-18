No decision yet on Arc bid for Leger hero Continuous

Aidan O’Brien is in no rush to make a final decision on Continuous’ potential participation in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe following his brilliant victory in the St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday.

The son of Heart’s Cry was beaten in his first three races this season, but has really found his groove in the second half of the campaign – impressing in the Great Voltigeur at York before providing his trainer with a seventh success in the season’s final Classic on Town Moor.

Continuous does not hold an entry in the Arc, but O’Brien did raise the possibility of supplementing the three-year-old at a cost of €120,000 in the immediate aftermath of his Doncaster triumph.

The Ballydoyle handler reports Continuous to have taken his exertions well, but with the supplementary stage not taking place until a week on Wednesday – four days before Europe’s premier middle-distance contest is run – he is happy to let the dust settle before considering the next plan of attack.

“We were delighted with him and he seems to be fine, (but) we don’t (make plans) until a week or so ever,” he told the PA news agency.

Continuous is entered for the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 21. When asked about possible alternatives to an Arc bid, O’Brien added: “He has a lot of alternatives really anywhere, we’ll just see how he is first really I suppose.”

One high-profile O’Brien inmate who will not be in the Arc line-up is Irish Oaks heroine Savethelastdance, who was last seen finishing third behind stablemate Warm Heart in the Yorkshire Oaks.

The trainer confirmed the Galileo filly is not in contention for the trip to Paris and will not run again this season.

On whether she could return as a four-year-old in 2024, O’Brien added: “We always talk about those things at the end of the year really, so we haven’t discussed it yet.”