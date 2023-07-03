03 July 2023

No plans just yet for historic Royal Ascot winner Desert Hero

By NewsChain Sport
03 July 2023

William Haggas says he is in no rush to make a plan for the King’s Royal Ascot winner Desert Hero.

A son of Sea The Stars, the three-year-old earned a third success in five career starts when recording a famous victory under Tom Marquand in the King George V Stakes.

The head victory over Valiant King gave the King and Queen their first success at the meeting.

The Newmarket handler feels he will not make a quick return to the track, however.

He said: “It was a great day. He’s fine, but I don’t know quite what we will do.

“He would have had a very hard race there, so we are not in any rush to make a plan.

“We will have to see how we go. There’s nothing in mind long-term, not really.”

Meanwhile, Tiber Flow, who won Newcastle’s Group Three Chipchase Stakes on Saturday, could prove difficult to place, according to the handler.

Marquand’s mount beat Spycatcher in the six-furlong all-weather contest by neck to make it four wins from five starts on artificial surfaces.

Haggas said: “It was nice for Jon and Julia Aisbitt, they bred him. His half-brother (Godwinson) won at Hamilton on Thursday to become their 100th winner, which is a fantastic achievement.

“Then the older brother wins a Group race at Newcastle, so it is fantastic.

“We wanted to run him in the Wokingham, but he needs cut in the ground.

“So, the Chipchase was a very nice option, too. I don’t know yet where we’ll go. He would be in the Hackwood (Newbury) with a penalty.

“There are penalties everywhere now. That’s a crime for winning a Group race, but we’ll see. He has won a Group race off a rating of 106, so life could be tough with his penalty.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Today's weather in London on first day of Wimbledon

news

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey a ‘sexual bully’, court told

news

Hundreds arrested as scores of police officers are hurt during more Paris protests

world news