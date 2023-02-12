Nolan anticipating Festival improvement from Sandor Clegane

Paul Nolan is quietly confident Sandor Clegane will improve for his run behind Good Land at Leopardstown and be a major player in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham next month.

The six-year-old had previously landed a Punchestown maiden hurdle by 12 lengths.

Following a two-month break, he ran Good Land to four and a half lengths in the two-and-three-quarter-mile Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors “50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff” Novice Hurdle.

Nolan feels the six-year-old will relish the additional quarter of a mile in the Albert Bartlett and should line up on March 17 as a live prospect.

“I hope he’d have a good chance,” said Nolan. “I thought he ran well and while I was very pleased with the run, I think there’s better to come.

“He jumped a little bit big and I’m just hoping that, even though jumping big you’re not making a mistake, it is still not an asset. You are still giving away a quarter of a length a couple of times.

“I’d be confident and hoping you’ll see a better horse in a month’s time.”

Bookmakers were suitably impressed by his third-placed effort behind Good Land – who is not entered in the Albert Bartlett – making Sandor Clegane a general 10-1 chance for the three-mile event.

Whatever Gordon (Elliott), Willie (Mullins) and Paul Nicholls and all them lads decide which direction they take with their horses, I'm happy enough with my fella

“I think he needs to be a little bit slicker over his hurdles. Maybe the ground was a factor. I don’t want to blame too many things, as at the end of the day we were beaten by a better horse,” Nolan added.

“Maybe I’m wrong, but I’m just hoping there’s more improvement to come in our fella.

“Whatever Gordon (Elliott), Willie (Mullins) and Paul Nicholls and all them lads decide which direction they take with their horses, I’m happy enough with my fella.

“Hopefully he will be a horse that will travel over OK. No matter what, travelling is another ordeal and is not an asset.”