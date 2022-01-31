Onemorefortheroad all set for Newbury feature

Onemorefortheroad is heading to the Betfair Hurdle on February 12 on the back of a career-best effort, according to Neil King.

The seven-year-old, who has won five of nine starts over hurdles, has been in tremendous form this term, including when taking a valuable intermediate hurdle at Newbury on his penultimate run.

King is set to return to the Berkshire venue on Saturday week for the Grade Three Betfair Hurdle, for which he is currently as short as 8-1 with the sponsors and as big as 12-1 with Coral.

Though he was denied a four-timer when beaten two and three-quarter lengths by Tritonic in a Grade Three contest at Ascot in mid-December, King feels there is a bit more to come, despite having started the season on an official rating 12lb lower than his new mark of 138.

He said: “I’m sure you would call it a career-best at Ascot.

“He has been on an uphill curve all the way through this season. He is a very smart horse and shows us that at home. He is a smart work horse and he has taken that level of form to the track and is on the improve, still.

“We gave him a break over Christmas to freshen him up ready for Newbury and thereafter I’m not sure. I don’t think you will necessarily see him at Cheltenham, I would like to think you will see him at Aintree.

“Aintree will probably suit him rather than a Cheltenham or, indeed, an Ascot.”