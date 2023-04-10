Onesto on course for showdown with Luxembourg and Vadeni

Onesto is the latest high-class middle-distance operator to throw his name into the hat for a red-hot renewal of the Prix Ganay later this month.

The Fabrice Chappet-trained colt built on an encouraging fifth-placed run in the French Derby to win the Grand Prix de Paris in the summer before going close in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown when second to Aidan O’Brien’s Luxembourg.

Although somewhat disappointing when next seen in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, he ran a perfectly respectable race when seventh in the Japan Cup to end his three-year-old campaign.

The Frankel colt holds entries for the Tattersalls Gold Cup (Curragh, May 28) and Epsom’s Coronation Cup (June 2) but before those options are considered, Odesto will return at Longchamp on April 30 for the Ganay – a race already confirmed as the starting point for old adversaries Luxembourg and Arc third Vadeni.

“He is in good form and is heading to the Ganay, I’m very happy with him,” said Chappet.

“He’s got all the entries and he is a Group One winner so you have to make all the nice entries he deserves. But we will decide after the Ganay where we go next.”

Although another crack at the Arc will always remain an option for the four-year-old, Onesto’s main aim during the 2023 campaign is to secure top-level honours at a mile and a quarter.

“The Arc is the end of the year on heavy ground and there is plenty of time until we get to that, but the main plan is to win a Group One going 2000 metres,” added Chappet.

“He’s a Group One winner over a mile and a half and he goes well going a mile and a quarter as we saw in Ireland last year, so the main target is try to win one going 2000 metres.”