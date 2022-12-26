Paisley Park raises the roof at Kempton with Long Walk triumph
Trainer Emma Lavelle had voiced concerns pre-race that staging the race at such a sharp track would not suit her stable star – and that looked sure to be proven right as the soon-to-be 11-year-old began to lose touch turning into the straight.
It was Champ, who had made all the running, who looked to hold all the aces as he was still travelling well for Jonjo O’Neill junior, while Goshen – trying three miles for the first time – had still to play his hand.
But as stamina possibly began to tell, Goshen had no more to give and Champ was soon sending out distress signals, too, as Aidan Coleman and his old partner began to stay on relentlessly.
On jumping the last Paisley Park (9-2) just took off in front and from there the result seemed inevitable as he powered away to win by four and a quarter lengths from Goshen to gain a fourth Grade One success.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox