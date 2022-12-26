Paisley Park ridden by Aidan Coleman goes on to win The Ladbrokes Long Walk Hurdle during day one of the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival at Kempton Racecourse, Sunbury-on-Thames. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022.
Paisley Park raises the roof at Kempton with Long Walk triumph

26 December 2022

Paisley Park raised the roof at Kempton by winning the rescheduled Ladbrokes Long Walk Hurdle.

Trainer Emma Lavelle had voiced concerns pre-race that staging the race at such a sharp track would not suit her stable star – and that looked sure to be proven right as the soon-to-be 11-year-old began to lose touch turning into the straight.

It was Champ, who had made all the running, who looked to hold all the aces as he was still travelling well for Jonjo O’Neill junior, while Goshen – trying three miles for the first time – had still to play his hand.

But as stamina possibly began to tell, Goshen had no more to give and Champ was soon sending out distress signals, too, as Aidan Coleman and his old partner began to stay on relentlessly.

On jumping the last Paisley Park (9-2) just took off in front and from there the result seemed inevitable as he powered away to win by four and a quarter lengths from Goshen to gain a fourth Grade One success.

