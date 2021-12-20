Pauling and Redknapp have plenty to look forward to with Shakem Up’Arry

Ben Pauling has both novice chasing and handicapping options for Shakem Up’Arry after his impressive success in the Virgin Bet Handicap Chase at Haydock on Saturday.

Owned by former football manager Harry Redknapp, the seven-year-old was a Grade One contender as a hurdler but was luckless on his first start over fences when parting company with his rider at the ninth obstacle in a novice handicap chase at Ffos Las in early November.

At Haydock the gelding displayed his true potential, however, crossing the line eight lengths to the good having put in a fluent round of jumping under conditional jockey Luca Morgan.

“He was good, he jumped well, which was important after unseating at Ffos Las,” Pauling said.

“He’s always been a horse that we’ve liked and we hoped would make a better chaser than he did a hurdler.

“I still don’t think he really showed his true colours over hurdles, it was great the see him jump that way and do it nicely really.”

There are no firm plans for the bay’s next outing with Pauling yet to discuss the matter with Redknapp, but both handicaps and novice chases remain possible paths to tread for the horse and his connections.

“There are a few options, I haven’t really discussed them with Harry yet but I’ll see what handicap mark he gets given on Tuesday,” Pauling said.

“I think there’s a bit of room for manoeuvre, but it depends on what he’s given as to whether he goes back into novice company or stays handicapping.

“He does enjoy this proper wet ground so we won’t be holding on to him for the spring, we’ll be making use of him through these wetter months.”

Redknapp is renowned as an avid racing fan and has enjoyed a particularly successful spell with his horses at Pauling’s yard as Bowtogreatness was a smart novice hurdle winner at Ffos Las on Thursday.

“He’s a superstar, we had a good week for him in fact because his other horse won as well so he’s happy,” Pauling said of Redknapp.

“He enjoys it, he’s great for the sport, a real enthusiast. It’s nice to see him have a couple of good winners and have some nice horses going forward.”

Shakem Up’Arry is named after the shout Redknapp used to hear from a fan in the stands during his spell as West Ham manager and has a distinctive way of going as he gallops along with his head held particularly low.

The trait does not make him the easiest horse to partner, but Pauling feels it is not detrimental to his performance and that Morgan was still able to produce a well-timed ride at Haydock.

“He’s exceptionally good for his 5lb, it’s nice to be able to give a 5lb claimer an opportunity on the better horses as well as some of the more established handicappers,” he said of the jockey.

“‘Harry’ wouldn’t be the easiest ride in the world with his head carriage, so he did a good job and got it right.

“It’s just the way he holds himself, it’s extraordinary to watch.

“He’s the same at home, he can carry it so low that he actually knees himself in the chin.

“It’s not a bad trait because at least he’s looking at the ground line, but it’s a bit disconcerting to ride because you’ve got not a lot in front of you. But Luca did well and I was very pleased with the ride he gave him.”