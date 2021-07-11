Pearls Galore picks up Brownstown prize
Pearls Galore set up a top-level target in running out a ready winner of the Group Three Irish Stallion Farms EBF Brownstown Stakes at Fairyhouse for Billy Lee and Paddy Twomey.
The four-year-old started her campaign with a third-placed finish in the Ballycorus Stakes, run at the same grade and over the same seven-furlong trip at Leopardstown, and was subsequently at the head of the market as 15-8 favourite.
Galloping into contention two furlongs from home, the filly locked horns with Jessica Harrington’s Valeria Messalina before pulling away as the post approached to cross the line two lengths ahead of the latter horse.
“She’s a very well-bred filly and this race has been the plan all year as I wanted to make her a Group winner,” said Twomey.
“I have her in the Matron (Stakes, Leopardstown) and I’d say that will probably be the plan.
“Good ground or better is essential for her and she won’t show up otherwise.
“I made that mistake last year and even running on the all-weather her foot goes in too far, she just likes to ping off the top of it.
“Barring the day I ran her on the all-weather she’s never put a foot wrong.
“There’s not a lot of her there, she’s not very big.
“I’d say it’s unlikely she would run again before the Matron.”