Perotto aiming to spark Goodwood Celebration for Tregoning

Marcus Tregoning believes Perotto has earned the right to have a crack at the tote Celebration Mile at Goodwood on Saturday.

A Royal Ascot winner in June, Perotto was beaten just a length by Megallan last time out when third in the Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury.

Tregoning’s string are operating at a healthy strike-rate currently and he is hoping Perotto can can the good run going.

“He ran really well at Salisbury and obviously he’s got to raise him game again, but he seems to be in good form so that’s where he goes,” said Tregoning.

“The handicapper put him up another 4lb so he thought it was a career-best and he has to run in better races now and that’s where he is now.

“He won on quick ground at Ascot but I think he goes on any ground, he’s very versatile.

“The horses are going well at the moment so hopefully that continues into the autumn.”

Godolphin has a strong representation among the 14 contenders, with Charlie Appleby able to chose from Al Suhail and La Barrosa, while Saeed bin Suroor has left in his multiple Group One winner Benbatl, although he has indicated he is more likely to run in Windsor’s Winter Hill Stakes on the same day.

Richard Hughes will be hoping it rains for Brentford Hope while Richard Hannon is thinking of dropping Chindit down in class having run in three Group Ones this season.

Charlie Hills’ Mutasaabeq got back to winning ways last time out and could be joined by stablemate Pogo, with David O’Meara’s Rhoscolyn is another three-year-old possible.

Duke Of Hazzard, Escobar, Happy Power, Stormy Antarctic and Lavender’s Blue complete the list at the five-day stage.