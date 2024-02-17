Pic D’Orhy makes all for stylish Ascot Chase success

Harry Cobden excelled as Pic D’Orhy put in a faultless display of jumping to make every yard of the running in the Betfair Ascot Chase.

Second to Shishkin in the Grade One feature 12 months ago, the Paul Nicholls-trained nine-year-old put Venetia Williams’ Gold Cup contender L’Homme Presse to the sword from a long way out.

Cobden and his mount soon had the favourite out of his comfort zone with some slick jumping and very quickly had a five-length lead.

By meeting every fence on a good stride he was gaining ground all the time, and Charlie Deutsch was niggling away on L’Homme Presse, who was always jumping to his left.

Going down the back straight L’Homme Presse, Ahoy Senor and the big outsider Sail Away began to close in, but Cobden had saved plenty.

Rounding the home bend he kicked Pic D’Orhy clear and the 13-8 chance put in a marvellous leap at the last to seal a five-and-a-half-length win from L’Homme Presse.

Nicholls said: “He’s so good at that distance we don’t need to step up to three miles at the moment. Ultimately he would get it and next year we can have another talk about it (King George).

“At that trip today, it was a fantastic ride from Harry, we were always going to be positive.

“I don’t know why after all his races, but he seems to be improving – today was the best I’ve ever seen him look and probably the best he’s ever run.

“To put good horses in their place like that was fantastic.

“The stiffer track probably suited him and last time at Kempton he was giving 3lb to a very good horse in Banbridge, but this track seems to bring out the best of him, he stays strong over that trip.

“It was a fantastic ride and that is why Harry is vying to be champion, he’s riding like a champion jockey.

“I suspect now we will go straight to Aintree.”