Pierre-Charles Boudot suspended for additional six months by France Galop

Pierre-Charles Boudot has been suspended for an additional six months by France Galop having been indicted in May following allegations of rape.

Boudot was initially handed a three-month ban by the governing body of French racing earlier this year, due to the seriousness of the allegations.

The 28-year-old has ridden big-race winners for all of the top trainers in Europe such as Andre Fabre, Aidan O’Brien and William Haggas. He has been champion jockey in France on three occasions, winning the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in 2019 on Waldgeist for Fabre.

Fellow rider Pierre Bazire was also charged at the same time for allegedly failing to report a crime. Both jockeys deny the charges against them.

Pierre-Charles Boudot with Waldgeist following their victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

In a statement France-Galop said that while the jockeys are “still presumed innocent”, the decision had been taken as a “precautionary measure”.

The statement read: “France Galop’s commissioners have examined the statements made by the jockeys Pierre-Charles Boudot and and Pierre Bazire, who are currently under investigation by an examining magistrate from Senlis Judicial Tribunal, with a view to potentially extending the precautionary measures taken against them on May 14 2021.

“Though these two jockeys are still presumed innocent, in view of the ongoing legal proceedings that concern said jockeys, the gravity of the allegations and the damage they would cause to the image, legality and safety of horse racing, as well as the organisation of any bets pertaining to horse races, the commissioners have decided to suspend, as a precautionary measure and for a duration of six months, the aforementioned jockeys’ authorisation to ride, in accordance with the provisions stated in article 216 of the French horse racing code.

“These measures may be lifted or extended at any time, taking into consideration any additional elements that may be brought to the attention of France Galop’s commissioners.”