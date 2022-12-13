Pipe may miss Welsh National with Gericault Roque

David Pipe faces a race against time to get Gericault Roque ready for the Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase at Chepstow over Christmas.

Owned by Professor Caroline Tisdall and Bryan Drew, the six-year-old has developed into a consistent staying chaser.

The master of Pond House hopes he will become a Grand National prospect in due course, but his immediate target is now up in the air.

Switched to fences last season, he posted four consecutive runner-up efforts, which included a close-up second to Corach Rambler in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Though fifth of seven to stablemate Remastered on his seasonal bow over hurdles at Aintree last month, he returned to fences, posting a fine third to Le Milos in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

Though as short as 10-1 with the sponsors for the Welsh National on December 27, Pipe feels he may need more time to get over his exertions.

“Gericault Roque will be a Grand National horse one day, whether it is this year or not I don’t know,” he said.

He didn't come out of the Coral Cup as well as Remastered, so he might have a bit longer. We'll see how he is before making any plans.

“While he is in the Welsh National, I don’t know if we will go there or not.

“He didn’t come out of the Coral Cup as well as Remastered, so he might have a bit longer. We’ll see how he is before making any plans.”

Remastered, a place in front of his stablemate when going down just half a length in the race formerly known as the Hennessy Gold Cup, holds an entry for the Betfred Tommy Whittle Chase at Haydock on Saturday.

However, with officials admitting they are “struggling” to get the meeting on because of a frozen track and the prospect of sub-zero temperatures, Pipe will look at other options for the nine-year-old.

He added: “With racing this week looking doubtful, we’ll have to have a think.

“Remastered has got other races like the Rowland Meyrick (at Wetherby on Boxing Day), and races like that, which he will be aimed for.

“They will both be going for all those long distance chases.”