04 December 2023

Plumpton abandoned due to waterlogging

By NewsChain Sport
04 December 2023

Today’s meeting at Plumpton has been abandoned due to a waterlogged course.

The East Sussex venue had 37mm of rain over a period of 30 hours and, with further downpours forecast, there was no prospect for improvement.

This afternoon’s card at Ayr had already been called off yesterday, with parts of the track frozen, leaving only an all-weather evening meeting at Wolverhampton.

Seven fixtures have now fallen to the weather over the past four days, including Saturday’s high-profile Fighting Fifth meeting at Newcastle.

Leicester and Southwell were cancelled due to snow on Sunday, while Carlisle did manage to race but were hit by 24 non-runners, largely because of travel problems.

