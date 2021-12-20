Positive signs continuing for Buzz in recovery from pelvic injury

Connections of Buzz remain cautiously optimistic about the grey’s future after three positive days since the Cesarewitch and Coral Hurdle winner suffered a fractured pelvis in his final exercise before the Long Walk Hurdle.

Already a leading Stayer’s Hurdle candidate, Buzz would have been a warm order for the Group One at Ascot on Saturday but was hit by serious injury on the eve of the three-mile feature.

The seven-year-old, trained by Nicky Henderson, has to be as still as possible in his box for the first stage of his recovery, but the popular grey is said to be “a good patient”.

“He’s fine. He’s got through the first 72 hours and he was good this morning. He’s being a very good patient,” said James Stafford, of owners Thurloe Thoroughbreds, on Monday afternoon.

“The fracture is quite clean, which is good, and we’ve been very encouraged by the way he’s standing on all four legs which is good news.

“He’s got plenty of loving people looking after him. Reggie his lad is absolutely devoted to him and my daughter Jessica goes in from time to time.”

If all goes well, Buzz may be able to resume to light work in six months’ time.

Hopefully, the fracture will knit and he'll be back. The vet says six months. Hopefully that is what it will be. If we get him back in very light action in six months we'll be very pleased

“He’ll be in his box for about eight weeks. He won’t be tethered to the wall all that time. They are going to build a special area at the back of the box where he can move around a little bit more,” said Stafford.

“He’s a funny horse. He likes self-isolating. He’s very happy with his head against the wall. As long as he gets TLC and plenty of food, he’s very happy. I think he’s a naturally good patient. As long as he fracture knits well he’ll be OK.

“Hopefully, the fracture will knit and he’ll be back. The vet says six months. Hopefully that is what it will be. If we get him back in very light action in six months we’ll be very pleased.”