Prescott would like Haggas to ‘stick to his guns’ with Baaeed

With the clamour for Baaeed to run in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe intensifying, one man who would be happy to see racing’s latest superstar stay at home is Sir Mark Prescott, who reports Alpinista to be in good order and on course for Paris following her game success in the Yorkshire Oaks.

The daughter of Frankel advertised all her class when extending her winning streak to seven on the Knavesmire, digging in deep to hold off Oaks winner Tuesday.

That was also her fifth straight win at Group One level and all roads now lead to the French capital on October 2, where the five-year-old is a best price of 7-1 with both Coral and Ladbrokes to hand Prescott a famous victory in Europe’s richest middle-distance contest.

Only four of the last 10 runnings of the Arc have taken place on ground described as good, but the Heath House handler believes the quicker the conditions the better for his charge, while he will also gladly cheer on Baaeed in the Champion Stakes at Ascot if it means he is not in the vicinity of the 16th arrondissement on the first weekend of October.

He told Sky Sports Racing: “She’s fine, she took the race very well and the plan, all being well, is we go the Arc.

“I would choose fast ground as I think that favours less horses. I think there are fewer horses that want the fast ground.

“I would like Mr Haggas to decide to stick to his guns and run in the races where he had originally aimed Baaeed for- I think that would be a great help. And not too much rain, but she is tactically versatile and I don’t suppose you would want to make the running in the Arc, but she’s tactically versatile.”

Prescott was also keen to praise his long-time jockey Luke Morris, who has been aboard Alpinista on every occasion since her winning run began.

“First of all he’s a very nice man, secondly he’s very tough, thirdly he’s very professional and fourthly he’s never been afraid, and he’s a good judge,” he added.

“His style is unattractive in a finish, (but) it’s effective and as you’ve seen our horses run up a sequence and they come back well from his rides and as he has shown in Group One company to date he doesn’t make too many mistakes – you wouldn’t get fat on his mistakes.”