Prime Art paints a pretty picture for Murtagh and Curtis
The Johnny Murtagh-trained filly was not among the more fancied runners in the six-furlong Group Three – the only Group race run at Ayr all season – and started at 10-1 having been a 25-1 chance earlier in the day.
She travelled in mid-division under Ben Curtis and readily knuckled down when asked to, slotting through a gap between runners and kicking on to cross the line a length and three-quarters ahead.
The win follows a Naas maiden success last time out, breaking her maiden at the third time of asking.
“The race worked out perfect, she relaxed early doors and then she came on it (the bridle) past the three (furlong marker),” Curtis told ITV Racing.
“She travelled into it lovely and I just waited for the gap, when it came she quickened up very well and she hit the line strong – she couldn’t have done any more.
“Her form is rock solid and she showed a great attitude to win at Naas the last day, I think there’s definitely more to come.
“The way she pricked her ears there you’d think there was more under the bonnet.”
Betfair have introduced the filly into the 1000 Guineas market at 40-1 as a result of the win.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox