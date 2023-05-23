Probert planning swift return after nasty incident at Windsor
David Probert is set for a swift return to action having escaped serious injury when kicked at Windsor on Monday night.
The incident occurred in the parade ring before the 5.35 race where Probert was due to ride Bits And Bobs for Andrew Balding and having been kicked by his intended mount, green screens were put in place while he was attended to before being taken to the nearby Slough hospital.
However, there appears to be no lasting damage, with Probert tweeting on Monday night that his X-rays had come back all clear and that he was simply sore and bruised.
He intends to return to the saddle on Wednesday where he has a full book of rides at Kempton’s evening all-weather meeting.
“I’ve spoken to David this morning and he is just bruised. All being well he will be back tomorrow,” said Neil Allan, the jockey’s agent.
“He won’t be riding today because he is bruised, but he was in good spirits when I spoke to him this morning.”
