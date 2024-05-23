Promising Almaqam makes an impression in Heron Stakes

Almaqam knuckled down when it mattered most to secure a convincing victory in the Chasemore Farm Stud Staff Heron Stakes at Sandown.

Ed Walker’s colt had caused a few problems in the preliminaries to the one-mile Listed event, but turned in a professional performance out on the track to prevail by three and three-quarter lengths at 7-1.

William Buick was happy to flank the pacesetting Son early on but moved to the head of affairs when that runner lost ground by swinging very wide on the turn.

A furlong out, everything was to play for as Frankel’s half-brother Kikkuli and Ice Max tried to lay down a challenge, but Almaqam had lots more left in the tank and ultimately powered away in the closing stages.

This contest has been won in the past by some elite-level performers, including the likes of Kris, Kalanisi, Proclamation and Without Parole, and Almaqam was cut to as short as 16-1 with Coral for the St James’s Palace Stakes, although his trainer could opt to go up in trip at the Royal meeting.

Walker said: “I’m very happy, I was really impressed with how he hit the line so strongly in that ground. We were worried about the ground, I think everyone was worried about the ground, but he did it really well.

“I think 10 furlongs won’t be an issue, so we’ll see. That was a huge step forward, that was a strong race. I know plenty of horses may not have acted on the ground, sometimes those races can be a question of who acts best on the ground and you can be made to look better than you are, but he’s done nothing wrong in his career.

“He’s very straightforward, he’s a beautiful horse. I’m very grateful to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed (Al Maktoum) for sending him to me.

“It’ll be the St James’s Palace or the Hampton Court – I’m not sure yet.”

Of Kikkuli, trainer Harry Charlton said: “I’m very pleased with the run on that ground. He wouldn’t have enjoyed the going and I think a mile on better ground will suit him. There’s loads more to come.”