Promising juvenile Asadna makes Alice Haynes switch

Asadna, who disappointed when well supported for last week’s Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, has been switched to the care of Alice Haynes.

Previously trained by George Boughey, Asadna made quite a splash when winning by 12 lengths in a Ripon novice heat in May but could not follow that up when only ninth in the Coventry, beaten six lengths by River Tiber.

Owner Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah has subsequently decided to send the Mehmas colt to Haynes, who enjoyed notable juvenile success with Lady Hollywood last term and has sent out 26 winners so far in 2023.

She said: “I’m very fortunate, it’s lovely to be sent a horse who looks to have so much potential.

“It’s great to get the call up. Obviously it’s not too nice for George and trainers do like to stick together, but he was going to another yard and it’s great for the team that he is joining us.

“It’s a bit too early to say what we might do, we’ll just let him settle in at the yard and see from there.”

Haynes also confirmed the transfer of Danger Alert from Boughey’s yard, with the three-year-old having been withdrawn from the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes on veterinary advice at Ascot on Friday.

The three-times winner may not be in Haynes’ care too long though as he is entered at Tattersalls sales next month.

She added: “We also have Danger Alert who is entered in the July sale but will run before.”