Punchestown next port of call for Marine Nationale

Marine Nationale is firmly on course for an appearance at the Punchestown Festival having done nothing but delight owner-trainer Barry Connell since his sublime Supreme Novices’ Hurdle success.

Sent off the 9-2 second favourite for the Cheltenham Festival opener, the six-year-old was given an ice-cool ride by Michael O’Sullivan, shadowing Willie Mullins’ market leader Facile Vega all the way until after the last before breezing past the 9-4 favourite.

The victory gave Connell his first Festival winner as a handler and Marine Nationale will now attempt to maintain his unbeaten record in the Punchestown Champion Novice Hurdle on April 25.

“He’s in brilliant form and he’s come back like he didn’t have a race,” said O’Connell.

“He’s back riding out and the plan is to go for the two-mile novice at the Punchestown Festival. I see no reason why he won’t go there and if he continues in the same form he is at the moment, he definitely goes there.

“He’s been there twice and won his bumper and maiden hurdle there, so he knows his way around. His last two runs have been on soft ground and he hasn’t had any spring ground yet but we know he will handle it well. With luck we will get there and he will be the one to beat.”

Marine Nationale first shot to prominence when landing a bumper in the hands of O’Sullivan at Punchestown in May 2022 and it is somewhat fitting that both horse and rider return to the Kildare track having established themselves as headline acts over following 12 months.

“Michael has ridden him in all his races starting as a 7lb claiming amateur and he knows him,” said Connell.

“But that’s the great thing, when you know what you have underneath you, you know you have two or three extra gears and it gives you the confidence to wait and if you are in the wrong position, you know the horse is going to get you out of it.

“I think it’s a case of the horse giving the rider confidence as much as the other way round, the perfect combination.”

After Punchestown is done and dusted, attentions will turn to next season, with the former hedge fund manager dreaming of what his star pupil could achieve.

The big thing is the speed and when you combine that with the temperament it is a powerful combination

Options remain open, but the Nurney-based handler is confident Marine Nationale will continue to thrive whether he is sent novice chasing, or kept over the smaller obstacles for a crack at the Champion Hurdle.

“All options are open for next season,” continued Connell.

“He jumps superb so you would have no problem going over a fence, but if we go down the other road, I think he is tailor-made for the Champion Hurdle.

“Michael said the last day his jumping was very efficient – he is probably just hanging in the air a little bit, but it was only his third run over hurdles and there is probably improvement to come in terms of getting a little bit slicker over his obstacles.

“The big thing is the speed and when you combine that with the temperament it is a powerful combination, because he is definitely the quickest horse I’ve ever had.”

Although Marine Nationale’s future is still to be decided, there is no deliberation needed for Good Land, who will be next sighted over the larger obstacles at the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

The seven-year-old was well fancied for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham following an impressive Grade One success at the Dublin Racing Festival, but could only finish fourth to Impaire Et Passe at Prestbury Park in what will be his final outing over timber.

“Good Land came back (from Cheltenham) very, very flat and he still seems very down on himself,” added Connell.

“He’s not sick, he’s just very flat. He maybe spent one extra day there as in the run up to the race he was fine and the day before he was fine – just when we legged up the jockey and cantered down to the start, we knew he was beat.

“He still ran well and finished fourth and it was a good run, but I know the horses. We might not have beaten the winner but the second and third shouldn’t have finished in front of him.

“It’s just one of those things and he’ll go jumping next season.

“He’s not slow, so I would be looking at probably an intermediate distance for him. He has enormous scope and if you let him rock on, even in a two-mile race, he would be hard to beat.”