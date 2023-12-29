Queens Gamble takes Listed leap at Taunton

Harry Derham’s promising hurdler Queens Gamble will look to take the next step in her career in the Byerley Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Taunton on Saturday.

The chestnut was previously trained by Oliver Sherwood, who is now Derham’s assistant, and won twice in bumper contests before making a winning start over obstacles in May, ahead of her summer break.

Now trained from Derham’s base, the five-year-old started this season at Kempton in November and was the winner once again, taking a two-mile novice hurdle by two and quarter lengths.

Now Queens Gamble will step up to Listed level at Taunton, taking on five rivals under Jonathan Burke.

“It’s time to step up now, she has won twice and is in good form and we’re looking forward to running her,” Derham said.

“We were thinking of going to Newbury for the handicap and forecasts are hard to predict, but we think the Taunton forecast is slightly better than the Newbury one.

“It was quite soft there last week, so we thought we would go to Taunton instead and she looks to have a leading chance.

“She’s had no problems at all and going along well, she had a school in the week and Johnny was pleased with her and she goes there in good form.

“She won her two novice hurdles now so she’s entitled to take the step up in the grade, she’s second-best on ratings in this race but we think she goes there with a very good chance.”