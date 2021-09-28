Queenship finds winning way in Navigation heat

Queenship overcame her inexperience to take the Listed honours in the Navigation Stakes at Cork

The Joseph O’Brien-trained filly came with a rattling run through the pack to lead inside the final furlong and score readily in the hands of Mikey Sheehy.

The apprentice was unable to use his 5lb claim but it made no difference as he gave the Excelebration filly, who was having only the fourth race of her career, a confident ride.

Nebo was soon in front and took the field along until the business end of the one-mile heat. There were plenty in with chances, including the winner’s stablemate Rocket Science, but Queenship (7-1) weaved her way through to land the spoils by half a length from April Showers, with Oodadatta another half a length away in third place.

“It was good of Joseph to leave Mikey on her as he wasn’t able to use his 5lb claim and it is Mikey’s first Listed winner,” said O’Brien’s assistant, Brendan Powell.

“I thought she wouldn’t get out, but the gaps came and she won nicely.

“She had been off for a while, nothing was wrong with her but we were basically waiting for this ground. She has got black-type now and has won three out of four.

“She is a tall filly, is sparsely made and I’m sure between now and the end of the season Joseph will be looking for more black-type.”