Quercus makes all for fourth Catterick victory

Ann Duffield’s Catterick course specialist Quercus brought up a fourth success at the track with an all-the-way win under Joe Fanning in the 5th Regiment Royal Artillery Handicap.

Racing off bottom weight, it was a canny bit of placing by Duffield, winning a 0-80 with the 56-rated six-year-old.

Only eight were declared and two of those ended up as non-runners and Fanning was happy to take up a prominent early position, and he was allowed an easy time on the front end.

Oso Rapido, winner of the race 12 months ago and the 100-30 favourite to repeat the trick, came with a late rattle but went down by a head.

“The track here suits him, quirky Quercus we call him, but he is actually really genuine, he just likes this track,” said Duffield.

“He did have the option of the five-furlong race on the card but over six he gets to go round the bend, which he loves.

“We’ll have a look in the book and see when we can come back here, there’s a chance he might be back next week under a penalty.

“They left him alone in front, which he loves, and Joe is obviously brilliant in front.”

Grant Tuer’s Bellarchi (4-1) needed seven attempts to open her account but the consistent filly finally managed it in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes.

Placed in all but one of her previous six outings, and that was in Listed company and York, She was certainly deserving of her success.

Another to make all, she was sent for home under Sam James fully two furlongs out and held off Willolarupi by a length.

Tuer said: “She deserved to win one and she’s been good from day one.

“I was actually a little bit disappointed she didn’t win on her debut at Thirsk.

“She’s straightforward, she jumps and runs, she’s got a great mind and she knows her job – a great horse for a syndicate (Nick Bradley).

“We’ve bumped into one or two along the way but the only moderate race she’s run was in the Marygate at York, when she probably should have finished fourth or fifth and to this day I don’t know why she ran so badly, but she pretty much has run to the same mark every other time.”

Fresh from his Group One-winning exploits in the July Cup on Shaquille, Rossa Ryan made the journey north and was rewarded with a double, both trained by Ralph Beckett.

Campaign Trail was sent off the 2-5 favourite in the Watch Racing TV Now Restricted Maiden Stakes and had little trouble in seeing off two rivals.

Diamond Vega (2-1 favourite) was made to a work a little harder in the Download The Vickers.Bet App Handicap but ultimately ran out a cosy two-length winner.

Billy Garrity brought Slingsbytoo (10-1) with a wide late run to win the racingtv.com Handicap for Mick and David Easterby.