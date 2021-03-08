Quilixios camp yet to decide between Boodles and Triumph

A final decision on which race Quilixios will contest at the Cheltenham Festival will not be made until later this week.

The French import is unbeaten in three starts for owners Cheveley Park Stud – completing his hat-trick with a Grade One success in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown last month.

He is set to make his debut for Henry de Bromhead after Cheveley Park decided to remove the eight horses they had in the care of Gordon Elliott following the photo of the Grand National-winning trainer sitting on a dead horse which emerged on social media.

But whether Quilixios contests the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle a week on Tuesday, or potentially clashes with former stable companion Zanahiyr in the JCB Triumph Hurdle three days later, remains uncertain.

“A decision on which race he’ll run in will be made later this week,” said Cheveley Park director Richard Thompson.

“He’s very exciting. We have big hopes for him longer term and view him as a long-term prospect.

“The Triumph may be a little bit too quick for him, but we’ll see what Henry thinks later in the week.

“We’re quite relaxed regarding which race he goes for – because while next week is important, we want to do what is right for the horse as it’s all about the longer term with him.”

Quilixios will be part of a six-strong Cheveley Park team heading to Cheltenham.

Of course it's not ideal - no one wanted this situation

Envoi Allen and Ballyadam, who also joined De Bromhead last week, are bound for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Marsh Novices’ Chase respectively, while A Plus Tard is on course for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

From Willie Mullins’ yard, Allaho will carry the Cheveley Park silks in the Ryanair Chase, with Sir Gerhard – another former Elliott inmate – set to line up for the Champion Bumper.

“I haven’t had updates from Henry or Willie on the horses that moved last Tuesday. I’ll get those later in the week, I’m sure,” Thompson added.

“Henry and Willie are very experienced, so we hope the horses settle in. They’ve only moved up the road, so hopefully it’s not too bad.

“Of course it’s not ideal – no one wanted this situation.”