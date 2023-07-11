11 July 2023

Race voided at Wolverhampton following fall for Dane O’Neill

By NewsChain Sport
11 July 2023

The opening race on Wolverhampton’s Tuesday card was voided after Dane O’Neill took a fall from Eagle Eyed Tom.

The gelding, who is trained by Charlie Hills, seemed to stumble and clip heels when leaving the stalls for the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap and unseated O’Neill in the first few moments of the contest.

The race was stopped abruptly before it could be completed and O’Neill was attended to on the track before reportedly being taken off on a stretcher.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Gary Lineker remains at top of list of under-siege BBC’s highest paid on-air talent

news

Tourists urged to stay away from volcanic eruption in Iceland

world news

Aretha Franklin’s sons clash at trial over ‘will’ found under sofa cushions

world news