Racing rocked by death of Cody Dorman

Cody Dorman, who was closely associated with dual Breeders’ Cup winner Cody’s Wish, has died.

The teenager, who was born with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome – a rare genetic condition that meant he could not speak and was wheelchair-bound – had been a key part of the Cody’s Wish journey since Bill Mott’s five-year-old was a foal.

The pair first met when the Dorman family visited Gainsborough Farm Stud and the then foal, who would go on to be named Cody’s Wish, approached the wheelchair-bound Dorman and placed his head in his lap.

That was the beginning of an unbreakable bond which would last the duration of the Godolphin-owned colt’s racing career, with Dorman trackside for both of his big victories at the Breeders’ Cup.

Having witnessed Cody’s Wish bow out in style when bravely defending his Dirt Mile title at Santa Anita, Dorman died while travelling home from California to his family home in Kentucky.

A statement released to Godolphin by parents Kelly and Leslie Dorman, read: “We are heartbroken to share the news that our beloved Cody suffered a medical event on our trip home to Kentucky and he has passed away.

“On Saturday, Cody watched his best friend, Cody’s Wish, display his usual perseverance and toughness in winning a second Breeders’ Cup.

“Those are the same characteristics Cody has showed time and again for the 18 years we were blessed to have him.

“We have been completely amazed to experience the impact Cody has had on so many people, through the journey that this wondrous racehorse has taken us all on.

“From Churchill Downs to Keeneland, to Saratoga to Santa Anita this weekend, we could not move 20ft without someone stopping to tell us just that.

“With Cody’s diagnosis at birth, we always knew this day would come, but we were determined to help Cody live his best life for however long we had him.

“Anyone who has seen him at the racetrack, especially around Cody’s Wish, understands that in many ways he taught us all how to live, always keeping a positive attitude and being more concerned about those around him than himself.

“As people of faith, we are comforted in the knowledge that Cody has gone home. We pray that he watch over us all, especially Kylie, the best little sister in the world.

“We are sincerely grateful for all those who have shared this journey with Cody and our family. The joy that his interactions with Cody’s Wish have brought him the last five years is indescribable. We will rely on those memories to help us through an unimaginably difficult time.”

The Breeders’ Cup organisation were also keen to pay their respects and in a statement added: “The entire Breeders’ Cup team is devastated by the news of Cody Dorman’s passing yesterday.

“His story captured our hearts and minds, and his strength, spirit, and determination were fittingly embodied by his namesake’s commanding performances in his honour.

“We send our sincere condolences to the Dormans, who gave our sport so much by welcoming us into their family.”